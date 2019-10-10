Line Company Wants To Help Kuwait's Entrepreneurs From Set-Up To Launch

Seeking to support Kuwait's aspiring entrepreneurs from start to launch stage, the company's services include branding, digital marketing, web and application development, and more.

Launched in 2017, co-founder and CEO Abdullah Al Enzi started Line Company after seeing the the need for entrepreneurship, enhancing digital presence, improving the customer experience and quality of service, and the need of automation to increase efficiency and effectiveness of operations, in terms of cost, time and resources allocation. With the mission to “empower and grow local businesses and brands with high-end technological and marketing solutions,” Al Enzi says that Line Company was conceptualized to align with customers’ needs, as well as growing their clients' company in a profitable way through partnerships with SMEs and government and large entities as well.

Seeking to support Kuwait’s aspiring entrepreneurs from set-up to launch stage, the company’s services include branding, digital marketing, web and application development, content creation, and photography and videography. According to its site, the company has had more than more than 700 clients and more than 120 projects- which Al Enzi credits to how they position themselves in the market, which they achieve partnering with their customers to reach win-win results, providing a customized solution to customers (especially a more flexible plan for those in the early stages), customer engagement in all stages of producing, providing all the services that entrepreneurs need for marketing and automation, and all the while, incorporating the essence of Kuwait’s culture to make it relevant to their clients and end users.

As for their business model, Al Enzi lists the three main pillars of revenue in their company as first through starting new projects with new clients, extending services to existing clients through signing retainer or maintenance contracts after a project, and by cross selling other services to existing clients. Al Enzi’s agenda for Line Company’s future is brimming- currently, the co-founder and CEO says they’re focused on ongoing sales from new and existing clients, having skilled and qualified technical team, applying best practices in project management, development and training, as well as adopting an innovative culture and leveraging on their reputation. Besides introducing new services, they hope to enter to bigger projects and government tenders, plus expand to the wider GCC region.

And for ‘treps in the region considering entrepreneurship? Al Enzi advises to practice recognizing opportunities to distinguish potential new businesses based on opportunities they identify. He recommends using your network to stay aware of significant changes and new trends that might exist in markets, technology and government policies, followed by learning from the influence of mentors, and cultivating an attitude of alertness or preparedness to recognize opportunities that exist.

Excerpts from a conversation with co-founder and CEO Abdullah Al Enzi:

What has been the most negative feedback on your services that you have received, and how did you go about it?

Due to the customer engagement, sometimes there will be pressure on the deliverables or the timing. For example, the customer is going in learning process about his/her project while we are providing the service. So, changing the business mode, revenue streams or designs will take extra effort and time and sometimes for more complications. To solve this problem, we adopt a customer education approach at the beginning in order to prepare the clients for all the possibilities and take mature decision at early stages. Other difficulties we are facing [are] the changes of the third-party guidelines, and to solve this issue, we keep our staff updated of all third-parties related rules and regulations.

Lately, what are some of the other opportunities that you see available in the Kuwait market today?

In Kuwait, compared to US and Europe, there are a lot of untouched areas and opportunity. I can imagine our knowledge are like a window and the opportunities are the birds flying in sky and we are trying to hunt it by using the write tools for example we can use rifle for some opportunities and other weapons for others. In brief while our knowledge is the window and birds are the opportunities then the management techniques are our weapons to catch these ones!

I can sense many opportunities in Kuwait such as: Kuwaitis social networks platforms, social media consulting, search engine optimization, digital marketing platforms and marketplaces, cloud-based services, online learning, remote IT services, chatbots and leaning systems, 3D printing and analytical services.

