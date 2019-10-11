Watch Out: LG Cinebeam

LG's new CineBeam 4K UHD lineup of projectors allows you to turn things up a notch in your home cinema.

LG’s new CineBeam 4K UHD lineup of projectors allows you to turn things up a notch in your home cinema. These versatile, smart home cinema solutions, which include LG’s first Ultra Short Throw (UST) 4K UHD CineBeam Laser projector and the LG 4K UHD CineBeam LED projector, produce amazingly sharp, large-scale images. Thanks to LG’s innovative Wheel-less Laser and LED technology, both 4K UHD projectors deliver excellent viewing experiences with incredible color accuracy.

The new technology also helps the devices render more distinct images than traditional projectors with color wheels, and practically eliminates distracting visual elements, such as the rainbow effect, clouding, and color distortion. The UST 4K UHD Cine- Beam Laser projector can be set 5.6 centimeters from the wall to project a 90-inch diagonal image, or placed 18 centimeters away for a massive 120-inch picture, while the more compact LG 4K UHD CineBeam LED projector produces a picture up to 140 inches diagonally. Regardless of which one you choose, you’re sure to win friends and frequent guests with this top-of-the line home cinema equipment.

