Why Drop $300 on Bose Headphones When These Alternatives are Just $79?

Save 11 percent off the TREBLAB Z2's today.
Why Drop $300 on Bose Headphones When These Alternatives are Just $79?
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Whether you've got a long commute to work or just prefer to tune out noisy coworkers once you get there, there's a myriad of reasons why you'd benefit from a pair of wireless headphones. And, contrary to popular belief, you don't need to drop upwards of $300 on a pair of your own. The TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones give you all of the noise-cancelling goodness of some of the pricier headphones on the market but are running for less than $80 today.

These headphones are so named because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of other wireless headphones. They'll deliver top-end, high-performance sound through neodymium-backed 40mm speakers and have an unusual perk that most wireless headphones don't. Their Sound 2.0™ technology comes with aptX and active noise-cancellation so you can get in the zone more easily and drown out distractions in the office, on the go, or at the gym. Plus, their ergonomic, secure fit and 35-hour battery life make them ideal for all-day wear. These were named an Amazon's Choice Product for good reason.

With all these features, you'd be justified in thinking they cost an arm and a leg. However, the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones retail for just $89 and you can save 11 percent off when you buy today for just $78.99.

