MSMEs

How MSMEs are Profiting Through PSBs with Government's Action Plan

Out of the total amount of Rs 81,700 Crore, Rs 34.342 Crore was disbursed to new entrepreneurs
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How MSMEs are Profiting Through PSBs with Government's Action Plan
Image credit: shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

after meeting the CEOs of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) yesterday, the Finance Minister announced  that an amount of rupees INR 81,700 was granted to the business enterprises during the nine day outreach ‘loan mela’ organized by the banks that began on October 1, 2019. Another ‘Loan Mela’ will be held around 21 October this year. 

Further, Finance Secretary mentioned that out of the total amount given INR 34,342 crore was disbursed to the new players in the business sphere. Banks followed the prudential norms while remunerating the loans to businesses

The Finance Secretary addressed the media to deliver the details of the meeting conducted by the Finance Ministry with the Chief Executive Officers of the PSBs. He mentioned that all Public Sector Banks are maintaining its regulatory capital levels. 

Profit Measures for MSMEs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that banks have sufficient liquidity and measures are being taken to ensure that due payments are released to MSMEs (Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises) by corporate giants. 

To guarantee liquidity for independent ventures, Sitharaman said that banks have been approached to give bill discounting facility to the MSMEs against installments due from the big corporates. 

Aiming the MSMEs benefits, Ministry stated that corporate affairs ministry has a complete data of the companies which agreed that they owe around 40,000 Crore to the MSMEs. Also, FM declared the tentative deadline of dues payment to MSMEs and said that measures have been taken to ensure that MSMEs get their dues ahead of Diwali this year. 

MSMEs have been facing trouble related to the due payment and stressed loans since past few months. Government has taken developmental efforts to ensure the timely due payment and distressing loans from MSMEs to augment the economy. These measures announced today by the Finance Minister and the Finance Secretary would help these enterprises grow smoothly with profitable margin. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

MSMEs

3 Tips by Nitin Gadkari to Boost Infrastructure and MSMEs

MSMEs

Why Digital lending is a Game Changer for MSMEs

MSMEs

4 Things To Know About 'Bharat Craft', The Indian Answer To Amazon And Alibaba