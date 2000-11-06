Franchises

Advice For Smooth Web Development

Pay attention to detail and get the site you want.
When working with a Web developer or Internet consultant, Monique Elwell, CEO of Amisto.com, a site that offers trips to exotic travel destinations, offers the following suggestions:

  • Get everything in writing and then follow it. I've come to discover that building a Web site is very much like redesigning your apartment: There can be a severe lack of management no matter what you do, and the people who build the site can be highly priced and not always quality oriented.
  • There might be assumptions made about translating your ideas into finished work but not communicated to you until it's too late. Then halfway through (the process), you realize the project is larger than you anticipated. Solution? Spec out the work in as detailed a way as possible. Don't assume the people working on the project are making the same assumptions you are. S-p-e-l-l o-u-t y-o-u-r i-n-s-t-r-u-c-t-i-o-n-s!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

