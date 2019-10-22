Freelancers

Become Your Own Boss With Help From The Best-Selling Author, Seth Godin

Seth Godin is here to show you how to build a freelance business.
Become Your Own Boss With Help From The Best-Selling Author, Seth Godin
Everybody wants to work for themselves. However, not all of us are motivated by entrepreneurship or the desire to build and manage an entire organization. Sometimes, you just want flexibility, freedom, and the ability to be your own boss. That's the kind of freedom afforded to freelancers. If you're interested in pursuing a freelance career, check out Seth Godin's Freelancer Course, now available for just $19.

As you may already know, Seth Godin is an entrepreneur and the best-selling author of 19 books, including Tribes and The Dip. In 2018, he was inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame, which is to say he knows what he's talking about when it comes to business. In this course, Godin will help you see the world the way potential clients do, arming you with the confidence to take control of your career. He'll advise you on how to choose clients and how to be at the right place at the right time to find them. And, most importantly, he'll help you differentiate your work, create a unique and well-known brand, and stay motivated to produce outstanding work that speaks for itself.

Ready to embark on a lucrative and fulfilling freelance career? Seth Godin's Freelancer Course retails for $200 but you can enroll today for 90 percent off at just $19.

