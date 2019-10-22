Money Managers

This VC is Scouting For Start-ups Which Plan to Serve the Next Billion Indians

Ankur Capital's focus is to invest in technology for the new one billion Internet users, a majority of which are going to come from India' rural areas, Tier II and III cities
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This VC is Scouting For Start-ups Which Plan to Serve the Next Billion Indians
Image credit: Ritu Verma
Features Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to a recent report by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), India has the second-largest Internet user base after China with 451 million monthly active users as of March 2019. According to the report, while 51 per cent of people from urban areas are online, only 27 per cent of the rural population have access to Internet. Not surprisingly, companies are now focusing on this next billion users i.e. people across India who will get digital access for the first time. 

Given that several start-ups are now focusing to serve this next billion, Mumbai-headquartered Ankur Capital is looking to invest in such start-ups. “We are investing into technology for what we call the next billion for the larger masses in India including rural India, tier II and III cities. From my perspective, technology plays a role, and the companies we invest in have a positive impact on the lives of the people who live in these markets,” said Ritu Verma, co-founder, Ankur Capital.

Investing In Technology

According to Verma, technology-led solutions have a large role to play and have a massive impact on people's lives. Founded in 2011, this early-stage venture capital firm focuses on investing in agritech, healthtech, and edtech, among others. It has 13 active companies under its portfolio and has already exited one. It counts brands such as Niramai (healthtech), BigHaat (agritech), CropIn (agritech), Health Sutra as a part of its portfolio.

Verma explained that Ankur Capital looks at two kinds of technology, software and innovation. While many focus on software technology, Ankur Capital is open to explore innovation technology as well. “So for example, we have invested in an artificial protein company who make single-cell protein out of methane, which is fairly unusual. Most people do software but we are fine with science-led IT technology as well,” added Verma.

“Our main theme here is that we think that technology brings down the cost because of digitization. This allows new business models because it brings down the cost of access to a customer. That unlocks a whole set of different kinds of models,” Verma explained.

What Can Start-ups Expect From Ankur?

Verma explained that firstly as an early-stage investor, entrepreneurs working behind start-ups are very important as they need to address the market. She added that the second important thing to be considered by Ankur before investing is the business model as what is being expected out of the company and thirdly, the start-up need to fit Ankur Capital’s mandate. However, once a part of the portfolio, start-ups can expect all the support it needs, according to Verma. 

“Whether it's some sort of human resource issues, marketing and sales issues, getting strategic advisers on the table, getting business development. We are very involved investors and looking to help the company in any way we can,” Verma said.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Money Managers

This VC is Scouting For Start-ups Which Plan to Serve the Next Billion Indians

Money Managers

This Investor Wants to Invest in 100 Startups Every Year

Money Managers

These Two Top VCs Have Had the Best Experiences From Working Together With Founders