News and Trends

Gojek Founder and Ex-CEO Appointed Indonesia's Minister of Education and Culture

Makarim had announced his resignation to the press on Monday
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Gojek Founder and Ex-CEO Appointed Indonesia's Minister of Education and Culture
Image credit: Gojek website
Entrepreneur Staff
Deputy Associate Editor, Asia Pacific
2 min read

Ridehailing giant Gojek's founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Nadiem Makarim, who resigned from his position with the unicorn on Monday, is set to take over as Indonesia's education and culture minister, the company said in a press release.

Gojek's President, Andre Soelistyo, and cofounder, Kevin Aluwi, will take over Makarim's role as co-CEOs of the company.

“We started this company with nothing, other than a deep desire to change things for the better. We saw that the streets of Jakarta were a mess and that there was an informal community of ojek drivers who could easily act as a huge part of the solution to that mess, if only they were organised and working efficiently," Makarim said in his departure email to Gojek's staff.

"With just that initial desire to improve life for everyone, as well as a large amount of support from countless friends, partners and stakeholders, we’ve created Gojek," he added.

Makarim will not retain any executive or advisory role in the company, Gojek said. The company so far has raised a total of $3.1 billion in over 12 rounds of funding from investors including Visa, MUFJ, Google, and Tencent Holdings. Their latest fundraising round, series F, was in July 2019.

Soelistyo will take over Gojek's corporate functions, international expansion, and the financial services businesses, among others, while Aluwi will focus on product development, marketing, organisational development, and the compaby's transportation and food delivery businesses, the company said.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Most Americans Failed This Digital Literacy Test. Would You?

News and Trends

Mark Zuckerberg Suggests Facebook Might Have Helped Prevent the War in Iraq

News and Trends

How Today's Geopolitics Are Creating an Uncertain Future for Global Tech