Foreign Investors

3 Ways How Single Window System Would Help Foreign Investors and Indian Government

Indian Government is planning to set up a single window system to get a grip on the foreign investors interested in Indian market
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Ways How Single Window System Would Help Foreign Investors and Indian Government
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to ET, The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is in a bid to plan to set up a single window system to handhold foreign investors keen to invest in India. Officials or representatives from the state and the centre government will be formulating and maintaining the data in the system. Single Window System will help the officials in assembling the relevant information required by the foreign investors. 

As the country has increased the FDI percentage by 28 per cent to USD 16.3 Billion this fiscal year, Foreign investors has forged ahead to seek profit in Indian market. Single window system makes it feasible for these investors to work upon the records and data. The department is also looking to further liberalise FDI norms and they are holding internal meetings with different ministries in this regard

3 Ways how Single Window System would help foreign investors

Increased Transparency 

Through the process, foreign investors would accumulate the information related to import and export regulatory requirement and submit the details about their investment along with the urgent documents. The system would increase the transparency which would help the officials to keep a check on the records without hindrance.  Increased in transparency would also assist the investors’ t know about the status of their investment and representatives’ role in it. 

Faster operations 

Single Window System would help the representatives and foreigners to operate the process with more convenience and less time consumption. Time consuming tasks cut down on the financial records at times, but this system makes it more accurate and faster as compared to the manual operations. 

Enhanced Security 

Security has always been a crucial factor in the cross border trade deals and single window system helps to maintain it through better process. With the increasing integration of economies around the world, facilitating the smooth flow of information becomes a vital task for the governments and business. This system collaborates with the cyber security advancements and keeps the information fully secured and confidential. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Foreign Investors

Here is Why This UAE-based Investor is Bullish on Indian Startups

Foreign Investors

Firms Have to Approach Emerging Markets as Investors, Not 'Tourists'

Venture Capital

What Cross-Border Venture Capital Investments into India Represent?