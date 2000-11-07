Franchises

Sponsors Vs. Advertisers

Which is which? What's the difference? Find out here.
Just when you're getting a handle on advertisers, someone mentions sponsors. Tomato, tomahto, what's the difference? Actually, an advertiser can be a sponsor, too.

Typically, an advertiser buys ad space in the form of buttons and banners or might pay for the development of a microsite that leads to their site but also provides additional information and resources.

An advertiser can sponsor an existing section of your Web site, which usually means logos and links more prominent than basic banners or buttons. An advertiser could also sponsor your weekly or monthly e-newsletter with a text link and message such as "This e-newsletter is brought to you this month by."

The term sponsor is more often used in conjunction with a real-world event; however, there are also online events that take place, such as live chats. That's when you might use the term sponsor instead of advertiser.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

