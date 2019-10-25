Government policy

How Swedish Business Community Can Benefit Indian Industry

Commerce and Industry & Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal attended 19th Indo-Swedish joint commission for economic, industrial and scientific cooperation (JCEC) in Stockholm in Sweden
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Swedish Business Community Can Benefit Indian Industry
Image credit: PIB
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Government is in a bid to forge ahead with the idea of promoting Indo-swedish business bond in India. Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal reiterated the importance of joint action and joint declaration placed by the Prime Ministers of Sweden and India. They declared their acceptance on the partnership based on innovation and start-ups cooperation on both sides. 

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized on the work sectors in which Indo-swedish partnership can play its vital role. He highlighted the potential of Indo-Swedish Partnership under the memorandum of understanding in innovation, energy, healthcare, defence, sustainable urban development and railways. 

Opportunities for Swedish Investment in India 

At the joint commission, Piyush Goyal mentioned the importance of Indo-Swedish partnership in various areas of development. He stated the opportunities in the developmental sectors of India where the partnership can flourish itself. 

At JCEC, Goyal addressed the partners with an overview of all the ease of doing business measures including structural and procedural reforms undertaken by the Indian government at centre  and state level. 

Road and Railways 

Government has been taking measures to promote railways and roads since years. Swedish interest in these sectors would bring boost with the advanced technology and capital influx. Goyal stated about the expanding railways in India and its development pace along with the entry of new technology in the form of Vande Bharat express. Indo-Swedish partnership would take the sector to the standardized level of development. Indo-swedish collaborated ideas can help in welcoming the new tech revolution in India. 

Infrastructure Investment and Start ups 

Commerce & Industry Minister proposed the setting up of an Investment Enclave for Swedish investors in India with ready plug and play infrastructure that will help in creating an enabling ecosystem for Swedish companies in India, which was well received by the Swedish side. Both sides also agreed for greater cooperation between the Start-up ecosystems of both countries.

Ms. Anna Hallberg, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade, agreed with Piyush Goyal that India offers an immense opportunity for Swedish businesses and highlighted that trade and investment could be taken to a higher level. She informed that there are more than 200 Swedish companies in India and more than 70 Indian companies in Sweden.

The Indian and Swedish sides complemented the Investment Facilitation Mechanism implemented through Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Invest India in coordination with the Embassy of Sweden which has successfully resolved issues being faced by many Swedish companies in India.

The protocol of the JCEC provides a roadmap for taking Indo-Swedish Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation to a higher level between the businesses and the Government of both countries.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Government policy

One Nation, One Poll: Boon or Bane? Let's Discuss

Government policy

Reforming Single Window Clearance for Entrepreneurs

Government policy

How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle