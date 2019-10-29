ride-hailing

What This Tech Giant's Investment Could Mean for Ola

Infusion of new funds from Microsoft would help the Bengaluru-based ride-hailing company battle bigger rival Uber.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What This Tech Giant's Investment Could Mean for Ola
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian ride-hailing company Ola Cabs is in advanced discussions with technology giant Microsoft for about $150 million to $200 million in funding, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The talks, which could close in the next 10-15 days, will see the two companies continue their deep technology partnership in areas like cloud, and collaborate on emerging mobility technology, especially connected vehicles, one of the sources told PTI.

In 2017, both companies had announced a partnership to develop a connected vehicle platform for car manufacturers globally.

Microsoft declined to comment while Ola had not responded to requests for comment from Entrepreneur India at the time of publication.

Expanding Partnership

If a deal is reached, it would expand their pact from two years ago, which saw Ola use Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to power its Ola Play platform.

The partnership would also allow customers using the platform to use tools such as Office 365 and Skype for Business during their rides, Microsoft had said in its 2017 statement.

They also planned to build superior safety features and advanced driver assistance services.

Competing with Uber

Ola, which serves over 200 million customers across India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, has so far raised $3.8 billion in funding, according to data provider Crunchbase, with the latest one coming in September this year.

The Bengaluru-based company has been battling with bigger rival Uber to grab a bigger share of the Indian market. Infusion of new funds from Microsoft would help Ola against its deep-pocketed rival.

Earlier this year, the U.S.-based ride hailing company listed itself on the New York Stock Exchange and raised a little over $8 billion in what was one of the most high-profile IPOs of the year.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Success Stories

Ola Timeline: The Tale of an Indian Consumer Startup Turning Into a Global Mobility Giant

Safety

How The Agenda of Safety First Can Change The Game For Ride-hailing Companies

indian startups

This Start-up Matchmakes SMEs And Banks To Solve Lending Issues