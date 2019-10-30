Which Is The Best iPhone of 2019 That You Should Spend on?

Planning to pick the best iPhone and you are a bit confused? Here's the Apple smartphone you should buy

October 30, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

You have to be to websites and stores multiple times but the choice of iPhones available is just making you confused. Apple just some time ago unveiled its iPhone11 series and we are too tempted to make a pick. While iPhone11 Pro is the flagship phone, iPhone11 Pro Max, on the other hand, has an amazing display that tempts you.

Then you also have iPhone XR, one of the most trending phones on the year and iPhone11 is no less either. That’s not it, there is money to see, storage variant and colours. One phone and so many options to pick from…..makers are spoiling us with choices.

Yes, it’s true when buying an iPhone is an expensive buy and you need to make the right choice. So which is the best iPhone of 2019? Entrepreneur India brings you easy guides that will help you a lot.

Entering the iPhone World :

If you are entering the world of iPhone, just blindly bet your money on iPhone XR. Buying an iPhone does mean shelling a lot more than an average phone. Even the basic iPhone models are expensive. Hence you have iPhone 8 and iPhone XR available at INR 35,999 and INR 44,900 respectively.

Well, none of the phones is cheap but the best to start with. If you can push your budget a bit then we recommend you to just pick iPhone 11 which starts from INR 65,900.

The Best of 2019 in Budget:

Considering the price range, a lot of users are in love with iPhone11. The phone gives you almost all the latest features in INR 65,900. Having tested it we got to agree the phone has an amazing display, colour variants, A13 Bionic processor, better battery life and camera with Portrait mode, which makes it the best combination.

It’s also great because it has the entire feature that’s availed on high-end iPhone models.

For The Photographer In You:

If the iPhone is your soul-mate for photographs, iPhone11 Pro and iPhone11 Pro Max have great cameras. Taking their camera game a notch higher, iPhone has come up with a triple camera system and the front camera comes with a depth sensor that lets you generate Memoji and Animoji.

One-click from these phones and you will just know what makes iPhone the one with best cameras.

For Work:

No matter which iPhone 11 you buy, every device meets your expectations. However, if you want something with a bigger screen and can help you read easily, iPhone11 Pro Max is good a catch.

The phone is available in three variants 64GB, 256 and 512GB at INR 109,900, INR 1,09,900 and INR 1,41,900 respectively.

Best iPhone – Money Talks:

If money is not an issue and you can shell out easily, we would vote for iPhone 11 Pro. Be it screen, size, look or camera, the phone is stellar.

The Right Pick!

What’s great this time is no matter which iPhone you buy, be it iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, all have Apple’s same iOS operating system installed.

Which simply means all the models will be getting the same update and at the same time. So Apple has made it a point to keep its customer content and happy.