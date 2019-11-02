The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli

A fusion of refinement and comfort is evident in the Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

A fusion of refinement and comfort is evident in the Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2019 collection. Founded in the 1970s, the Italian luxury couture house has enriched its signature style with a mix of new volumes and combinations, while paying homage to the icons of the 1950s, an era when the new crop of designers altered tailoring traditions by bringing forward unconventional elements while following customary dress codes.

The signature Brunello Cucinelli suit is interpreted through fine tailoring and relaxed approach for your day-to-day look, with a versatility achieved through contoured trousers, and pleats that converges between a traditional and a modern silhouette.

Its color palette explores scales of neutrals, from greys to blues in intense and dark shades, to the warm shades of red and violet, and more.

