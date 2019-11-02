Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli

A fusion of refinement and comfort is evident in the Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2019 collection.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli
Image credit: Brunello Cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2019
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A fusion of refinement and comfort is evident in the Brunello Cucinelli Fall/Winter 2019 collection. Founded in the 1970s, the Italian luxury couture house has enriched its signature style with a mix of new volumes and combinations, while paying homage to the icons of the 1950s, an era when the new crop of designers altered tailoring traditions by bringing forward unconventional elements while following customary dress codes.

The signature Brunello Cucinelli suit is interpreted through fine tailoring and relaxed approach for your day-to-day look, with a versatility achieved through contoured trousers, and pleats that converges between a traditional and a modern silhouette.

Its color palette explores scales of neutrals, from greys to blues in intense and dark shades, to the warm shades of red and violet, and more. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

How Eating Slow Can Transform Your Health and Make You More Productive

Lifestyle

How to Deal With Anxiety and Stress

Lifestyle

Decision Fatigue Is Destroying Your Focus, Motivation and Drive