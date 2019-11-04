Relaxation

This Top-Rated App Will Help You Relax and Stay Mindful

Aura offers AI-powered, guided meditations that help you stay centered.
Image credit: Drew Coffman
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

After a tough week, it can be extremely hard to unwind and relax. However, not taking the time to recover can lead you into a dangerous cycle that can affect productivity and your mental health. Not all of us have the time or patience to do a yoga class or make a weekend trip to the beach, so when you need a little help getting centered, check out Aura.

Named a Best App by Apple in 2017, Aura was created by top meditation teachers and therapists to help you relieve stress and anxiety with simple, guided, daily meditations. The app uses AI to personalize your experience, providing short, science-backed mindfulness meditation exercises that develop the more the app gets to know you and your preferences. The more you meditate, the better Aura can curate a meditation experience for you. It's not just meditations, too. Aura contains life coaching sessions, stories, and music and provides tools to help you track your mood, learn about your mood patterns, and get daily reminders to step away and take a deep breath when you need to.

Meditation and other mindfulness practices can be expensive. Aura's received 4.5 stars from more than 7,000 Google Play reviews and 4.7 stars from 17,000 App Store reviews because it works and won't break the bank. Right now, you can get:

