Hit the Books

Inexpensive Web-based tools that will help you with your accounting tasks
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Fire your accountant! Well, maybe not, but you may not need to rely on him or her as much as you think. You can simplify paying your bills and receiving payments from clients with a little creative accounts-payable and -receivable. Many Web services offer inexpensive tools that will save you from some check-writing and trips to the bank. Take a look at your options:

X.com, formerly PayPal.com, is a familiar form of currency exchange for auction users, but did you know the company also offers business accounts? In addition to enabling you to send bills to customers, X.com will allow your customers to submit payments via your Web site and access a 24/7 customer service call center. Hoping to institute affiliate commissions, customer rebates or pay-to-surf rewards? X.com's "Batch Pay" feature allows you to make electronic payments via e-mail. In return for all these features, X.com charges a 1.9 percent fee on incoming payments.

For both online and real-world sales, iEscrow.com adds an extra level of arbitration and security for any product or service and is especially useful for precious or expensive goods. For a service fee of about $2.50, the buyer and seller can both feel more secure about exchanging money. Buyers can be certain to receive exactly what they want to purchase, and sellers can protect themselves from fraudulent credit card or check transactions. With iEscrow, you'll also be able to process international purchases for your business in U.S. dollars.

Targeting the business user, OneCore.com hopes to be the one-stop bank, loan officer, accounts manager and payroll department for your entire office. OneCore handles cash accounts as well as bill payment and credits, but it also takes care of your company's paychecks, 401(k) plan and more. The site can even direct you to an appropriate credit card or business loan. Though at times unresponsive, the OneCore site has the potential to save you a lot of precious time and money.

Karen Solomon is a San Francisco-based freelance writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications, including The Industry Standard and Wired News.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market