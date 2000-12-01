Shape Up

Super Clean Yacht Service Franchising Inc.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

"All hands on deck!" has been the rallying call for Lisa Barreth, owner and founder of Super Clean Yacht Service Franchising Inc. in Newport Beach, California. That hasn't always been the case, however. An ironic twist of fate-one even Captain Ahab would shake his head in disbelief over-led her to develop the boat and yacht maintenance company in 1984.

Make The Call
Super Clean Yacht Service Franchising Inc.
(949) 646-2990

The allure of the open seas, the boundless freedom it offers, steered Barreth's course toward adventure. After graduating from college, the first order of business was to purchase her own boat. "I wanted to sail across the world," she says. "But once my boat hit water, I immediately got seasick. That ended my sailing career."

Disappointed, Barreth decided to spruce up her boat's appearance to sell it. She did such a great job, people took notice and asked for her help in maintaining their own crafts. She enjoyed the work, and the money she made was too good to pass up.

To build her clientele and effectively service the Newport Beach Harbor (which houses 5,000 boats), Barreth hired several employees and, like a true skipper, gave assignments to her crew members, ranging from complete wash-downs to topside detailing to interior cleaning. She also developed her own line of "harbor-friendly" products, including Super Clean Boat Soap and Cleaner Degreaser.

Barreth, 36, hopes to eventually have a franchise on every major harbor nationwide. She has also received inquiries for expanding eastward and into Costa Rica. But the most appealing aspect of the job? "You have the liberty to set your own schedule while breathing in the open sea air. If you can't handle being trapped in an office all day, then this opportunity is perfect."

Barreth, who currently owns a 50-foot sailboat, still gets seasick and has yet to tour the world. But the ocean continues to call to her, and Barreth remains enchanted with its song-no matter how nauseating

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market