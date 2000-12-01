Super Clean Yacht Service Franchising Inc.

"All hands on deck!" has been the rallying call for Lisa Barreth, owner and founder of Super Clean Yacht Service Franchising Inc. in Newport Beach, California. That hasn't always been the case, however. An ironic twist of fate-one even Captain Ahab would shake his head in disbelief over-led her to develop the boat and yacht maintenance company in 1984.

The allure of the open seas, the boundless freedom it offers, steered Barreth's course toward adventure. After graduating from college, the first order of business was to purchase her own boat. "I wanted to sail across the world," she says. "But once my boat hit water, I immediately got seasick. That ended my sailing career."

Disappointed, Barreth decided to spruce up her boat's appearance to sell it. She did such a great job, people took notice and asked for her help in maintaining their own crafts. She enjoyed the work, and the money she made was too good to pass up.

To build her clientele and effectively service the Newport Beach Harbor (which houses 5,000 boats), Barreth hired several employees and, like a true skipper, gave assignments to her crew members, ranging from complete wash-downs to topside detailing to interior cleaning. She also developed her own line of "harbor-friendly" products, including Super Clean Boat Soap and Cleaner Degreaser.

Barreth, 36, hopes to eventually have a franchise on every major harbor nationwide. She has also received inquiries for expanding eastward and into Costa Rica. But the most appealing aspect of the job? "You have the liberty to set your own schedule while breathing in the open sea air. If you can't handle being trapped in an office all day, then this opportunity is perfect."

Barreth, who currently owns a 50-foot sailboat, still gets seasick and has yet to tour the world. But the ocean continues to call to her, and Barreth remains enchanted with its song-no matter how nauseating