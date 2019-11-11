Skill Development

India is at the threshold of a Start-Up Boom: Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey

According to the minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, the increasing number of start-ups generates employment
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
India is at the threshold of a Start-Up Boom: Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey
Image credit: National Entrepreneurship Awards
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With new start-ups mushrooming frequently across sectors such as information technology, agro-food processing, logistics and transportation, among others, India is at the threshold of a start-up boom, said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union minister for skill development and entrepreneurship. “There has been tremendous growth in the last three years,” he added.

According to a KPMG report, the number of start-ups in India increased from 7,000 in 2008 to 50,000 in 2018. According to the minister, the increasing number of start-ups creates employment and boosts the economy.

The minster was speaking at the National Entrepreneurship Awards (NEA) 2019 wherein the ministry presented awards to 30 young entrepreneurs and six organizations/individuals for their entrepreneurial efforts. The minister reiterated the government’s stand urging talented youth to move from being a job searcher to the job provider.

Fueled by innovative modules of business created by the youth, India is witnessing a change in its aspirations. “It is an evidence of drastic improvement in the business environment. It is our priority that we give the right kind of support to the aspiring talent and nurture and encourage our young minds to dream big and achieve bigger,” said Pandey.

“NEA is a great platform to encourage young aspiring entrepreneurs and recognize the exemplary work that they have done adding to their professional and nation’s overall growth. I wish all of them the very best for their future and hope they further motivate many more to be a part of India’s growth story,” he further added.

According to a release, there has been a sharp increase in the number of completed applications from a variety of businesses for the awards in 2019. The number of completed applications grew from 2,379 last year to 4,134 this year. The release added that the 73% growth of successful entrepreneurs completing their application for NEA 2019 is reflection of the increasing seriousness of young entrepreneurs.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Skill Development

Here's What Indian Companies are Doing to Assist Government's Skill Development Idea

Skill Development

How Government is Pushing Youth Towards Skilled Employment in J&K

Skill Development

How Technological Support and Proper Skill Development Can Solve the Future Burden for Differently Abled?