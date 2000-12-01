Finance

Shower Power

Running a succesful business . . . out of a shower stall? Why you might want to check out business incubators
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Talk about starting small: Last year, Vinny Pasceri and Jim Kazukietas, both 21, launched ProductivityNet Inc.-a software company whose products allow administrators to monitor computer networks remotely-in a shower stall at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's on-campus business incubator in Troy, New York. Surprisingly, personal space hasn't been an issue. "It's a nice, cozy office," jokes Pasceri, the company's CEO. "There were no more spots in the incubator center, and we wanted to move in. We painted the walls, but if you look closely, you can still see the blue shower tiles."

All problems with mildew aside, Pasceri and Kazukietas proved size doesn't matter much when you've got a great concept. Last year, the school's Severino Center for Technological Entrepreneurship invested $20,000 of seed capital into the shower-stall start-up, choosing ProductivityNet's business plan over 40 others. "They have a really good product idea," says Bela Musits, director of the incubator program. "It certainly looks like there's a large enough market out there."

Pasceri got the idea from his high school computer lab. "I noticed everyone was playing solitaire instead of researching," he says. "I thought, 'Wouldn't it be cool for the teachers to have a program to monitor what the students are doing?' " That notion might not fly with Solitaire addicts, but he's confident his product will find a niche.

Before ProductivityNet, Pasceri started two other businesses, gaining valuable experience in the process. "I learned not to have too many partners," he says. "With my first company, it was hard to make decisions because everyone wanted to do their own thing. With my second company, I wound up going into debt because I didn't have a shareholder's agreement. I was the only one buying things for the company, and I had no way of proving it."

In addition to the real-world lessons, starting a business in college also gives Pasceri and Kazukietas a chance to actually do the things they're learning in the classroom. Pasceri (computer science major) works on software development, while Kazukietas (finance) takes care of the business plan. "The business has taught me more than my classes have," says Kazukietas, vice president.

They're even surprising their mentor. "I'm amazed they find the time to go to school, get good grades and run a business," says Musits.

Kazukietas says it's not that big of a deal: "If the company flops tomorrow, I'll still wake up and go to class."

Warm And Fuzzy

Why start your business in an incubator? "It's a great environment," says Vinny Pasceri, who, as CEO of ProductivityNet, got started at the Troy, New York-based Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's on-campus incubator. "Just having all these other companies around to exchange resources with [is great]."

Working in the incubator also gives the business some legitimacy. "I was [running] my first two companies out of my dorm," adds Pasceri. "Now callers don't hear Metallica blasting in the background."

Partner Jim Kazukietas also likes the atmosphere of Rensselaer's incubator, which was one of the first of its kind when it opened in 1980. "The incubator centralizes a knowledge base that young people like myself can tap into," he says.

Having a mentor like Bela Musits, the incubator's director, is another bonus. "We help students with everything: business plans, attorneys, accountants, VCs," he says.

"There's a lot of very smart students floating around here," adds Musits. "Companies want access to them. That's why they come here."


Contact Sources

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps