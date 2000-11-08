Prime Hospitality Converts Sumner Suites To AmeriSuites

<b></b>

November 8, 2000

Fairfield, NJ-Prime Hospitality Corp. announced that it has completed the previously announced conversion of 27 Sumner Suites to its AmeriSuites brand. There are now 132 AmeriSuites in 31 states, representing a 30 percent expansion of the chain. The new AmeriSuites have been added to the chain's central reservation system.

The former Sumner Suites hotels are located in 12 states primarily in the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest regions of the country. The hotels were all leaseholds, with an average age of approximately three years. Due to the substantially identical designs of the hotel chains, only minimal renovations and changes, such as amenity packages, signage and collateral materials, were necessary to comply to AmeriSuites brand standards.

As part of the transaction, Sholodge will also construct three additional AmeriSuites (in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; Utica, Michigan and Sterling, Virginia), two of which will be funded by Sholodge and one by Prime. -PRNewswire