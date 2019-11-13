LBB Founder Suchita Salwan Shares Her Top 3 Must Read Books

The young entrepreneur credits reading for making her more attentive, focused and patient in life.

November 13, 2019 3 min read

Suchita Salwan, Founder and CEO, Little Black Book is an avid reader. She is currently reading Alchemy by Rory Sutherland and Letters of Note by Shaun Usher. In terms of genre, her favourites are biographies and autobiographies. If there’s one author whose books Salwan mostly draws references from, it’s Clayton Christensen. Sundays, according to her, are the best days to indulge in reading. Salwan shares her top three picks and why you too should grab a copy of them.

EDUCATED by TARA W ESTOVER

This book is partly devastating, mostly incredibly inspiring, and a gentle reminder of the role of nurturing in shaping how we behave and operate. This book has been on The New York Times best-seller list and has been recommended by Bill Gates too. It has nothing to do with start-ups or business, which is a welcome change from what I usually read.

Favourite quote: “Whomever you become, whatever you make yourself into, that is who you always were.”

OPEN by A N D R E AGASS I

I played tennis back in high school and had a massive sports crush on Andre Agassi. He’s brutally honest in this book — it’s a refreshing read and a reminder that heroes are humans too. The book traces his career in tennis, starting from his days as a rebellious kid to his marriage, his ‘frenemy’ equation with Pete Sampras, and finding stability and purpose towards the end of his career in tennis.

Favourite quote from the book: "Life will throw everything but the kitchen sink in your path, and then it will throw the kitchen sink. It's your job to avoid the obstacles."

THINKING, FAST AND SLOW by DA N I E L KAHNEMAN

This book completely changed the way I think and operate. It is a must-read especially if you enjoy behavioural economics. The book particularly talks about biases and how behaviour and decisions are shaped by contextual anchors. If you’re in the field of marketing and branding, you will thoroughly enjoy this book.

Favourite quote from the book: “Our comforting conviction that the world makes sense rests on a secure foundation: our almost unlimited ability to ignore our ignorance.”

