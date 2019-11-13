Investors

Pune-based VC Fund Windrose Carves Out $30 Mn From its Fund For Early-Stage Start-ups

Windrose Capital has invested in several companies till now and made exits from four
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pune-based VC Fund Windrose Carves Out $30 Mn From its Fund For Early-Stage Start-ups
Image credit: Shutterstock
Features Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Early-stage venture capital firm Windrose Capital has set aside $30 million out of its Next Billion Fund for specifically for early stage start-ups. Windrose Capital has invested in several companies till now and made exits from four.

Windrose investments are sector agnostic and focus on spaces such as financial inclusion, smart mobility, logistics, electric mobility, Internet-of-Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, healthtech and agritech, among others. Rohit Goyal, managing partner of Windrose Capital, in release said, “An investment from us is about more than just capital. We bring to businesses our operational expertise, a focused group of hands-on entrepreneurial advisors, and a supportive community. Windrose capital will allow you to focus on what you do best: go ahead and create value.”

Windrose Capital was founded in 2013 by Chinmay Kulkarni and Goyal. In an interview with Entrepreneur India earlier, Goyal spoke about the mission behind launching the fund. “It is the responsibility to find and back companies that are creating new economic realities.”

A Need for Home-grown Investors

Start-ups in today’s time are emerging and flourishing in India. With several successful start-ups, existing and potential Unicorns in India’s kitty, they are seen as the foremost hope to bolster India’s economic growth, create jobs and solve India’s fundamental problems in various sectors.

The ratio of investors to start-ups in India is unbalanced due to which foreign investors’ intervention has increased. This is primarily why there is a need for home-grown venture capitalists, private equity firms and angel investors to pump capital in Indian start-ups.

Some of the well-known investments by the VC firm include mass market mutual fund distributor Nivesh.com, healthcare and logistics company Biddano and data services start-up Paper.VC. Commenting on the exits, Goyal in the statement added, “We believe that an exit is a fruitful exercise only when we can collectively pursue the creation of greater value from the outside, than the inside of their current company.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investors

Why Cash-Burning Companies Should Not Go for IPO

Investors

Here's What Investors Want to Hear from an Entrepreneur

Investors

Money Talks: "Money Raised from Investors is Not Free, It Has a Premise," Siddarth Pai