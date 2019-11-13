Entrepreneurship runs in Sophie Choudry's blood and her parents were among the first to start ghee factories in the UK and Europe back in the 70s which was hugely exported globally

November 13, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The glam diva who made us groove to popular Bollywood classic recreations like Ek Pardesi and Mera Babu Chain Chabeela, Sophie Choudry is not just an actor, singer and VJ but also an entrepreneur with a detox tea brand Fitox.

While her absolutely chic and super stylish appearances are always the talk of the town, she, on the other hand, is an unread book. Known for her diva persona, in reality, she is a complete geek nerd girl who wakes up early, sleeps early.

Entrepreneurship runs in her blood and her parents were among the first to start ghee factories in the UK and Europe back in the 70s which was hugely exported globally.

However, the filmy worm in her brought her to India and some years later she partnered with a detox tea which goes right with her ethos of fitness and lifestyle. Entrepreneur India got in an exclusive conversation where we got to know the real Sophie.

What's new?

My new show by Voot and TikTok ‘Work It Up’ where I will be interviewing people, working out with them together, learning about their routine, likes dislikes, ups, and downs.

A thing you want to own

A plane so that I can travel the world with my dog Tia

Life’s Philosophy

Consistency, everything in life is about consistency

Positivity Mantra

Stay focused, stay happy and get rid of the negativity

The craziest thing you have done

Moved to India, (laughs), leave London, leave the family business after getting educated in the London School of Economics, come to India with my mom for 1 year and say, dekhtein kya hota hai and more than 10 years later we are still here.

If not an actor, singer, host or entrepreneur, what would you be?

Diplomat in the United Nations

If you had a million bucks to spend in a day, what would you do?

Oh, you know that amazing scene from Pretty Woman down the Beverly Hills that would be part of it for sure. Would take my closest people with me, travel, go to the most exotic spa in the world, just detox, have a great time.

Inspiration and role model?

Jennifer Lopez! She is my icon because she seems to balance everything so beautifully and look kickass while doing it.

One thing you would like to correct about yourself?

The fact that I'm a perfectionist, it drives me and everyone crazy (laughs).

An app you are obsessed with?

TikTok and Edutok

One gadget you love?

My phone Workout regime Pilates with Yasmin Karachiwala, a little strength training, and some cardio.

Comfort Food

Maa ke haath ka khaana always, if its dal chawal and mango chutney. Brands I swear by Lululemon, Louboutin, Balenciaga, Gucci and Manish Malhotra

(This article was first published in the November-December 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)