Starting a Business

Smokin'!

Get a stylish, chic desk without breaking the bank.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Here's a new year's resolution: Get your computer off the dining room table! Now you can finally have a super-functional and cool-looking desk, and it won't cost you everything and the kitchen sink.

Stylish and chic, the Smoke desk from Turnstone is specifically designed for fast-growing dotcoms. The largest mobile table-style desk is 36 inches by 66 inches and houses double monitors, giving you tons of elbow room for your next big project. You can even add privacy and modesty screens to keep prying eyes off your top-secret stuff.

You can pick up the main desk surface, nesting table and storage for $1,000 to $1,500. To find a dealer near you, check http://www.turnstonefurniture.com or call (800) 887-6786.


Heather Lloyd-Martinis owner of SuccessWorks, a new media copywriting firm. Her resolution is to take one day off a month without feeling guilty.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market