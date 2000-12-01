Get a stylish, chic desk without breaking the bank.

December 1, 2000 1 min read

Here's a new year's resolution: Get your computer off the dining room table! Now you can finally have a super-functional and cool-looking desk, and it won't cost you everything and the kitchen sink.

Stylish and chic, the Smoke desk from Turnstone is specifically designed for fast-growing dotcoms. The largest mobile table-style desk is 36 inches by 66 inches and houses double monitors, giving you tons of elbow room for your next big project. You can even add privacy and modesty screens to keep prying eyes off your top-secret stuff.

You can pick up the main desk surface, nesting table and storage for $1,000 to $1,500. To find a dealer near you, check http://www.turnstonefurniture.com or call (800) 887-6786.





Heather Lloyd-Martinis owner of SuccessWorks, a new media copywriting firm. Her resolution is to take one day off a month without feeling guilty.