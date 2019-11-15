Missed Your Flight While Touring India? Here's What to do

Unfortunate incidents such as missing your connecting flight, losing important documents can land tourists in trouble. In such cases, reaching out to India Assist would help users understand the best way to deal with the situation

Navigating through foreign countries can be a real challenge for tourists, especially for those visiting India from other countries. With a total of 29 states and 7 union territories, it might be a little challenging for tourists, specifically the first timers, to understand the routes and the best mode of travel and alternatives.

Tourists might end up being financially scammed or find themselves in a helpless situation due to lack of information.

New Delhi-based start-up India Assist is working towards making travel easier for visitors coming to India.

Founded in 2018 by Harish Khatri and Moqierish Tak, the start-up acts as a mediator and provides assistance and provides tourists in distress the correct solution. According to the company, it offers personalized ground assistance to tourists and is currently available in Delhi with plans to expand further. According to founder Harish Khatri, the services have been currently enabled for English-speaking countries and would soon expand its portfolio to other countries.

Transit Issues

“When you are in transit through air, road or rail, we navigate you through possibly confusing situations, and help you receive the best information and direction to solve your distress,” says the company website.

Unfortunate incidents such as missing a connecting flight, or losing baggage or important documents can land tourists in trouble. In such cases, reaching out to India Assist would help users understand the best way to deal with the situation so as to avoid hassle. India Assist will connect such tourists to airport or travel authorities, or their respective embassies for help.

Khatri explained the company might also extend financial help in case of loss of wallet or purse or cards.

According to the official website, users are required to download the India Assist mobile application using which they can connect with the call center for information. Depending on the situation of the tourist, India Assist will assign a team member to handhold the user through the process. If situations arise, the company would also support the user with ground assistance. It has joined hands with employment agency Randstad for providing the ground support.

Losing belongings in a foreign country can be scary and might put a tourist in a stressful situation. India Assist is working towards supporting and helping users during the time of such distress to ensure safety and security.