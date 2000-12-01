Money In The Bank

Important information about electronic money transfers
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Have you considered switching from paper checks to electronic transfers? It could mean lower costs and improved tax and payroll operations for businesses with employees. Yet among businesses with fewer than 20 workers, only 17 percent have opted for direct deposits, according to a recent International Communications Research survey. In contrast, 99 percent of employees in Japan and about 90 percent of Europe's work force have their pay deposited directly into their bank accounts.

The survey, conducted for Intuit, also found that 40 percent of entrepreneurs spend at least 50 hours a year doing payroll taxes. (Perhaps not co-incidentally, that same percentage reported hav-ing been penalized an average of $845 by the IRS for late or inaccurate payroll tax filings.) That's more than a full week each year to manage a twice-monthly payroll, fill out quarterly tax forms, prepare pay-period tax deposits and print W-2s. So if your time is worth $100 an hour, then you're spending $5,000 a year on payroll-not to mention the 8.5 to 24 hours per year that employees take out of their work days to visit the bank and deposit their paychecks, according to National Automated Clearing House Association estimates.

Aside from the time factors, though, direct deposit and payroll services just make good sense when you consider the nominal costs-beginning at less than $20 a month-and the range of services offered. For example, Intuit's QuickBooks Deluxe Payroll Service (www.intuit.com/quickbooks/products/payroll) manages federal and state payroll tax filings; automates federal and state tax deposits; calculates, prints and mails W-2s; tracks changes in law; and reconciles. The service starts at $32 per month, and an optional direct deposit service is available for $1.50 per paycheck per pay period.

Pay Up

You have lots of options when it comes to direct deposit and electronic payroll services. Here are a few:
Paycor Inc. (800-381-0053, www.paycor.com)
Payroll Depot (800-393-1953, www.payrolldepot.com)
QuickBooks (800-332-4844, www.quickbooks.com)
U.S. Payroll Services (800-343-8925, www.uspayrollservice.com)
Virtual Payroll Inc. (888-531-5300, www.virtualpayroll.com)

Paul DeCeglie , a freelance business writer based in Los Angeles, is a former reporter for American Banker and Journal of Commerce.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market