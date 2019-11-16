The other side

How Bike Riding and Gymming Keep Vishwas Shringi of Voylla Motivated

Entrepreneur India caught up with the entrepreneur to understand how he manages the rough terrain while riding a bike.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Bike Riding and Gymming Keep Vishwas Shringi of Voylla Motivated
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 2012, Vishwas Shringi founded Voylla, a leading fashion jewellery brand. With a robust online presence and an expansive retail presence of over 150 stores, the brand has crossed the 100 crore revenue mark. Voylla’s jewellery is inspired by the famous art forms of the regions across India. Shringi is passionate about gymming and bike riding.

How were you introduced to biking trails?
I fell in love with bikes early on. The first bike I rode was Enfield when I was in the fifth standard and since then I have been experimenting with different bikes.

Which is the most memorable bike trip you have had?
A road trip from Seattle Washington to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, USA. Riding near water bodies is serene.

How often do you ride now?
Once a week.

Which bike are you riding currently?
Harley-Davidson Street 750.

Which one is your dream machine?
Kawasaki Ninja H2R.

Did riding a bike prepare you for the road to entrepreneurship?
Absolutely! The discipline while following the passion is similar to what you need.

Retail brand you admire: Zara

Entrepreneur you admire: Steve Jobs

Favourite sports brand: Under Armour

Workout regime: Free Weights at Gym

Favourite food: Mexican

Life hack: Quick meditation

Favourite holiday destination: Hawaii (love water bodies)

Book you are reading currently: Ikigai

Your leadership style: Lead with example

(This article was first published in the November 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

The other side

Hiver Founder Niraj Ranjan Seeks Solace in Music

The other side

The Man with a Pony & a Mallet

Entrepreneur Lifestyles

How This Entrepreneur Shakes Off Professional Stress