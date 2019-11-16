How Bike Riding and Gymming Keep Vishwas Shringi of Voylla Motivated

Entrepreneur India caught up with the entrepreneur to understand how he manages the rough terrain while riding a bike.

In 2012, Vishwas Shringi founded Voylla, a leading fashion jewellery brand. With a robust online presence and an expansive retail presence of over 150 stores, the brand has crossed the 100 crore revenue mark. Voylla’s jewellery is inspired by the famous art forms of the regions across India. Shringi is passionate about gymming and bike riding.

How were you introduced to biking trails?

I fell in love with bikes early on. The first bike I rode was Enfield when I was in the fifth standard and since then I have been experimenting with different bikes.

Which is the most memorable bike trip you have had?

A road trip from Seattle Washington to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, USA. Riding near water bodies is serene.

How often do you ride now?

Once a week.

Which bike are you riding currently?

Harley-Davidson Street 750.

Which one is your dream machine?

Kawasaki Ninja H2R.

Did riding a bike prepare you for the road to entrepreneurship?

Absolutely! The discipline while following the passion is similar to what you need.

Retail brand you admire: Zara

Entrepreneur you admire: Steve Jobs

Favourite sports brand: Under Armour

Workout regime: Free Weights at Gym

Favourite food: Mexican

Life hack: Quick meditation

Favourite holiday destination: Hawaii (love water bodies)

Book you are reading currently: Ikigai

Your leadership style: Lead with example

