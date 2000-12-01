Jumpin' JackFlash

Brayder Technologies' JackFlash memory application
This story appears in the December 2000 issue of
JackFlash

  • Brayder Technologies
  • Kitchener, Ontario
  • (519) 745-6142
  • Requires: Palm, Flash-enabled or other Palm-compatible handheld PC
  • www.brayder.com
  • Street price: $20

No matter how much memory you may have on your haldheld, you've probably experienced the frustration of an ever-slowing PC. JackFlash quells this problem for Palm-compatible handhelds by programming in up to 40 percent more memory. Its secret: It stores programs in the handheld's Flash ROM space, allowing for more program space. Bottom line: an app that'll give even an aging rocker something to smile about.


J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.

