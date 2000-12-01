Saving Grace

Kingston Technology's 128MB CompactFlash Card

December 1, 2000 1 min read

128MB CompactFlash Card



Kingston Technology



(800) 435-2620



www.kingston.com



Street price: $323

It finally happened: You maxed out the memory in your PDA. But don't start deleting just yet. Instead, consider getting a CompactFlash Card from Kingston Tech-nology. The 128MB card can be used interchangeably in digital cameras, notebooks, handheld PCs and PDAs. Just pop it in, and you can save everything you want. Another plus: flash memory is faster and more rugged than a hard drive; it retains data automatically, even if the power is unexpectedly turned off. And if you think 128MB isn't enough storage, look at it this way: One card can store as many as 1,280 images.