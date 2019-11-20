Money Managers

Global Leaders Will Emerge from India In IoT Domain, says This VC

For Samir Kumar, Partner at Inventus Capital, investment in the technology sector has yielded best returns.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Global Leaders Will Emerge from India In IoT Domain, says This VC
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Junior Feature Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Internet of things (IoT) is a combination of hardware and software where software is the real brain of the technology and hardware is just commoditized. “In India, hardware has never been the strength but we are very good with software,” claims Samir Kumar, Partner, Inventus Capital. He further adds, “We are good at those things which an IoT based technology requires. We will see global leaders emerging from India in the Internet of Things (IoT) domain, just like you saw top-class global IT companies emerge out of India.”

Inventus Capital is a Venture Capitalist fund that solely invests in technology startups at series-A level. Kumar says the team at Inventus Capital has a vast experience of working in the technology-related sectors. “Technology is something that we are passionate about and that’s where our expertise lies,” says Kumar.

10x Return Is The Target

According to Kumar, investment in technology startups gives the best returns. “We look for about 10x return on our investments. As a fund, our aim is to invest in good business ideas and to generate good returns for our investors,” professes Kumar.

Inventus does not fund companies below series-A level. “By that time, a product is already formed,” says Kumar.

Though the fund is very meticulous in getting good returns on its investments, Kumar believes in backing the entrepreneurs during their hard times. “Every business has ups and downs. We do not believe in abandoning our startups over a single set-back. We stand behind them,” shares Kumar. He claims that Inventus Capital is known for being an entrepreneur-friendly fund.

RedBus and Policybazaar are two of the most successful investments of Inventus in India. The RedBus exit was the largest cash exit for Inventus, delivering a 10x return on its investment.

Kumar claims that Inventus Capital invests in the rising sectors. “We identify areas before they become hot or mainstream. We focus on ideas that can become big in the coming years rather than the ones that are already trending,” says Kumar.

What Startups can Expect

Kumar states that there are certain things that he definitely looks for in a startup before making an investment. “The capabilities of the founding team, their integrity and the market proposition are a few things that we need to be convinced of before investing in a startup.”

Inventus has so far raised three rounds of funding, with the third fund consisting an exclusive $253 million set out for India. The company has already invested in five companies from this fund in Worxogo, PlayShifu, LBB, BluArmor and Koinearth.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Money Managers

This VC believes in funding start-ups at the seed stage

Money Managers

'Acquisition is a sign of success and should not be perceived negatively'

Money Managers

Burman Family Office Believes in Investing for the Next Generation