In A Frame: Sony RX100 VII

The Sony RX100 VII is a premium compact camera for enthusiasts who want to shoot like a pro.

November 22, 2019 1 min read

The Sony RX100 VII is a premium compact camera for enthusiasts who want to shoot like a pro. Borrowing technologies from Sony’s full-frame mirrorless Alpha 9 camera, RX100 VII takes still photos and video shooting to a whole new level. A newly developed 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and the latest generation BIONZ X image processor offers better autofocus and speed.

Source: Sony

The camera performs AF/AE calculations up to 60 times per second, and captures fast moving action at 20fps with AF/AE tracking, ensuring that you don’t miss a single moment of action. Keep fast moving objects in view with advanced real-time tracking, which uses object recognition technology based on artificial intelligence. RX100 VII also offers professional level video making with 4K movie recording, and editing capabilities through the Image Edge mobile application.

Physically, the camera has all the same bells and whistles as its predecessors, including a 180-degree flip screen, an external microphone jack, and Bluetooth support. With all of this ground-breaking technology (and a host of other features), RX100 VII is truly a professional tool that fits in your pocket.

