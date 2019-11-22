Entrepreneurs

This Startup Is Providing Holistic Care To Elders From The Comfort Of Their Homes

Emoha Elder Care which is anchored by Lumis Partners is using technology for a seamless elder care experience.
Image credit: Emoha
Junior Feature Writer
4 min read
Ignorance towards the needs of the elders is the biggest impediment for them to live the best quality of life, according to Saumyajit Roy, Founder and CEO, Emoha Elder Care. Roy adds, “Many elders have an attitude that the autumn of their lives have come and now they don’t need to look after themselves.” He further says that many children do not realise what difference a professional elder care company can bring in the lives of their ageing parents.

Emoha Eldercare is a comprehensive eldercare company whose basic functions can be broadly divided into 5 categories, that are Emergency, Health, Safety, Convenience and Engagement.

A Comprehensive Solution

Roy elaborates on some of the services provided under the above-mentioned categories. In case of an emergency, an ex-defence force person with paramedic nurse is sent to the house of the elderly as soon as possible. 

For health care, Emoha digitizes the entire health history of the elderly and keeps updating it fortnightly. It also arranges for regular healthcare check-ups. “We believe in making preventive health care happen. We do not wait for an emergency to occur,” says Roy.

Under the safety section, Emoha installs the home of an elderly person with a detailed sensor system. The sensor is smoke and fire-sensitive among other things. An senior person simply has to press a button in case of an emergency. Emoha also provides wearable tracking devices for elders who suffer from ailments like dementia. “The device makes sure that we know the exact location of the elder and they are not lost because of their ailment.”

The convenience section looks after the day to day wellbeing of the elderly. The care centre at Emoha calls them twice a day. “We receive various requests from them like helping them in filing for a new adhaar card, assistance in getting their house painted or requiring a person to accompany them when they are visiting a hospital. Emoha takes care of all such needs of the elderly,” professes Roy.

 As part of its engagement section, Emoha organizes musical evening, tombola nights, movie nights, picnics for the elderly. Roy says, “Many elderly people have vast knowledge and experience and want to be engaged in activities. We provide a platform to them where they can become part-time consultants, teachers, mentors etc,” claims Roy.

‘Faujis’ for the elders

Emoha has borrowed the army’s ‘care buddy’ concept where an army personnel looks after the needs of the family of his fellow army friend while he is out on the job. Emoha has not just borrowed the concept but also has ex-army men working for it. “Our partners Captian Harsh and Mr Manjeet have a vast experience in the defence forces and the eldercare sector. They bring their wisdom and efficiencies onboard,” says Roy. Emoha has a team of ex-army personnel who take charge and visit the elder person home in case an emergency arises.

Facilitating eldercare through technology

Roy says that what makes Emoha standout from other elder care options is that it makes healthcare possible within the comfort of elders home. “Many senior citizens do not want to leave their home and relocate to a senior living facility. So for a company like us which manages things remotely, technology is our backbone. We heavily rely on technology for both our and the client’s convenience,” says Roy. He further adds, “We have made the technology very simple so that the senior people have no difficulty in using it. We also visit them regularly to clear all their doubts.” 

Changing Mindset

Roy says that there is a changing perception around eldercare. “Now children are gifting eldercare subscription to their parents. The elders who were susceptible at the beginning about us are now our biggest ambassadors, claims Roy.

There are around 120 million senior citizens in India and numerous eldercare startups like Life Circle Senior Services, Seniority, Athulya Assisted Living, SeniorShelf and Elder Ease have come up to tap the huge emerging market. 

Emoha was founded in January 2019 and is currently present in Delhi, NCR. The company plans to expand its operations in Mumbai and Pune by 2020. The company is anchored by Lumis Partners.















 

