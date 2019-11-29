The Executive Selection: Piccola

The Croatian brand creates personalized accessories, and is known for their woven basket bags and clutches.

November 29, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the #bosslady always in and out of the office, you’d be interested in Piccola’s hand-painted pieces by expert artisans to spruce up your look. The Croatian brand creates personalized accessories, and is known for their woven basket bags and clutches, as well as luxe cashmere scarves, wool berets, and more.

Source: Piccola

Buying from Piccola will add a personalized touch to your look- and you’d also be supporting an entrepreneurial pursuit launched by Doriana Miletić in 2016.

Source: Piccola