Virtual Box Office

The WEB Theatre from WEB PayPerView.com

December 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Call it history in the making. WEB PayPerView.com Inc. has renovated a Phoenix theater and converted it into The WEB Theatre, a venue stocked with state-of-the-art technology. Combining traditional theater with streaming media technology, The WEB Theatre serves a unique purpose: to deliver live entertainment-events, shows, concerts-to the entire world, via the Internet. So you've got access to everything from stand-up comedy to that rock concert you can't miss. Click over to www.webpayperview.com or call (602) 253-7100.