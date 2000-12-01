Just Cruisin'

Chrysler's 2001 PT Cruiser

December 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

"PT" doesn't always stand for "potty-trained." In the case of Daimler Chrysler's latest contribution to the world of motor vehicles, the 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser, it actually means personal transportation. With its huge interior volume (120 cubic feet) but small exterior length, this car could possibly be compared to a very cool minivan. Its nostalgic design sends drivers into giddy amusement. Powered by a new 2.4-liter DOHC 16-valve engine, the PT Cruiser is available with automatic or manual transmission. And starting at $16,500, it's worth at least a test cruise.