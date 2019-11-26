Technology

Watch Out: Huawei Watch GT

Huawei Watch GT looks like a traditional timepiece with a curved 3D bezel-less design.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Watch Out: Huawei Watch GT
Image credit: HUAWEI
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Get connected like never before by pairing the Huawei Nova 5T with the Huawei Watch GT. Powered by Huawei’s proprietary wearable chip Kirin A1 with intelligent power saving technology, the watch keeps you going for up to two weeks. Although it’s packed with technology, Huawei Watch GT looks like a traditional timepiece with a curved 3D bezel-less design.

Huawei Watch GT is ultra-thin at just 9.4 mm, and with a plethora of watch faces available, you can wear your mood on your wrist. Besides making use of GPS and GLONASS satellite positioning systems, the watch also offers real-time heart rate monitoring as well as all-day activity tracking to give you better insights on your health. With Bluetooth calling features, sleep monitoring, music storage, and playback, Huawei Watch GT is the personal assistant you never knew you needed.

Related: Why The Consumer Is Huawei's Catalyst For Constant Innovation And Development

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

In A Frame: Sony RX100 VII

Technology

How to Disable Web Notifications

Technology

Why We're Scared of Cryptocurrencies, and How It Can be Fixed