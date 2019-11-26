Watch Out: Huawei Watch GT

Huawei Watch GT looks like a traditional timepiece with a curved 3D bezel-less design.

November 26, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Get connected like never before by pairing the Huawei Nova 5T with the Huawei Watch GT. Powered by Huawei’s proprietary wearable chip Kirin A1 with intelligent power saving technology, the watch keeps you going for up to two weeks. Although it’s packed with technology, Huawei Watch GT looks like a traditional timepiece with a curved 3D bezel-less design.

Huawei Watch GT is ultra-thin at just 9.4 mm, and with a plethora of watch faces available, you can wear your mood on your wrist. Besides making use of GPS and GLONASS satellite positioning systems, the watch also offers real-time heart rate monitoring as well as all-day activity tracking to give you better insights on your health. With Bluetooth calling features, sleep monitoring, music storage, and playback, Huawei Watch GT is the personal assistant you never knew you needed.

Related: Why The Consumer Is Huawei's Catalyst For Constant Innovation And Development