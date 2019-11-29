3 Ways Technology Has Changed the Pet-Care Industry

Silicon Valley has seized on an ever-expanding market.

Silicon Valley seems to have itself a new “pet” project. But it’s not just any kind of project. It’s for an industry that’s projected to be worth $281 billion by 2023. The pet-related business has been gaining grounds, with sales exceeding $225 billion in North America alone in 2018. The market size among Gen Z and millenials is huge, and whether the economy is tough or not, owners have to take care of their furry friends.

As with all other aspects of a savvy young consumer's lifestyle, there's an expectation of techie solutions to their pet-related problems. And frankly, since most pet owners are not afraid to spend, all technology had to do was to grant their wish. Hence, several revolutionary innovations are springing up in the pet-care industry. Here are three that you -- and your cat or pup -- might find intriguing.

1. Improved access to an integrated pet-care ecosystem.

One of the most prominent ways technology has changed the pet-care industry is by creating an ecosystem in which owners can easily connect with reliable services. A good example of this is Rover, which helps match dog sitters with pets in the area has recorded considerable success. However, there also more robust applications . For example, BabelBark makes it possible to connect pet owners to a network of vets and myriad other pet services.

2. Better nutrition and fitness routines.

Yes, technology has touched the nutrition and fitness routines of your pets as well. For example, PitPat is a fitness tracker that monitors your dog's activity and determines if it's meeting required levels for the day. Of course, PitPat is not the only kind in the market. FitBark also works in the same way. And how about the smart food bowl, Obe ProBowl, which determines just the right amount of food and water for your pet based on its breed and weight? All these products suggest that we're slowly starting to mirror our regard for fitness and nutrition when it comes to pet care, and technology makes it that much easier.

3. Keeping them engaged while you’re away.

Let’s face it: As much as you'd like to, you can’t be with your pets 24/7. One of the ways technology has helped tackle this problem is by creating smart physical products that pets can interact with. A nice example of this is CleverPet's hackerpet, a console that helps not only to preoccupy your pets -- especially dogs -- but also improve their cognitive behavior.

Not home in time to take your pooch for a walk? Wag is here to the rescue, helping locate someone who can help, a la how Rover connects pet owners and sitters.

Where do we go from here?

These examples are just the beginning. As the demand for smarter products and innovative services increases, so will creative inventions in the pet-care space. The thought of integrating smart solutions, the Internet of Things (IoT) and even AI makes exploring this trend intriguing as both a user and developer. And for us pet owners, these advancements are a blessing. Now you can snuggle up with that furry friend of yours and know that tech’s got both of you covered.