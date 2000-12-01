License To Profit

Not a creative genius? You don't have to be if you can find a product that's available to license.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Think you have to come up with some brilliant technology to profit from it? Not so. Licensing may be the answer for you, and it's just gotten easier. With UVentures.com, an online technology transfer marketplace started last year by Craig Zolan, 31, you can search through lists of the latest technologies from top-notch research and development universities all over the world (hence the "U" in UVentures)-including such big-name schools as Cornell and Dartmouth.

There are about 75 institutions listing more than 5,800 technologies on the site-ranging from video and image searching to biotech and information technologies-available for browsing at no charge. Says Zolan, "It's difficult to pigeonhole the site into one specific technology."

So whether you're looking to license a completely new product or you have invented a nifty gadget that just lacks one component, New York City-based UVentures probably has what you need. The site also has a newsletter and a bevy of information on licensing and intellectual property.

Only when a successful licensing agreement has been reached between the licensor and licensee does UVentures charge a fee. "I'm assisting others in building their companies-whether large or small," says Zolan. "[You can] browse the site and say 'Wouldn't that technology be a great product? I could start a company based on that technology.'"

Put It To Use!

Here are a few of the 5,800-plus technologies you can find on UVentures.com, along with our ideas for putting them to use. But don't limit your imagination here-according to Nathan Graf, UVentures' manager of technology partners, no one can envision all the possible applications of a technology. Imagine what an entrepreneur could do!

Remote mechanical mirroring
Beyond virtual reality, this technology mimics sounds and vibrations to make a virtual experience-hang-gliding, for example-and allows the user to feel the wind and the stiffness of the hang glider. Could be developed into games or simulators.

Detection and tracking of moving targets
This software package, which detects and tracks moving targets, could be added into car navigation systems.

Holographic imaging
This real-time, high-res imaging system is used for 3-D profiling. It could be developed as a tool for medical diagnostics or mechanical design firms.

Personal identifier using hand-shape contour information
This technology makes for a great high-security product.

Intrusion Detection In Our Time (IDIOT)
A system of detecting computer hackers in real-time, this technology could be developed into a security system.

Analysis of denial-of-service attacks on TCP (SYNKILL)
With the influx of denial-of-service attacks on Web sites, this technology could be licensed by computer security consultants.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market