Fastsigns Improves Online Offering For Customers

<b></b>

November 8, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dallas-Since the day its first store opened 15 years ago, Fastsigns has focused on making quality signage more readily accessible for its customers. Now, with the launch of its expanded e-commerce Web site, Fastsigns is just a click away.

Phase One of the Fastsigns e-commerce program brings four major conveniences to its customers: easy file transfer, instant store locator, request for quote form and "Make This My Fastsigns," a feature that allows users to specify which of the network's 438 stores they want to work with regularly, so that store's own home page will automatically appear whenever they visit the site.

Future phases of the e-commerce Web site project are being developed under the leadership of the director of e-commerce, Willard Moon. A recently retired Fastsigns franchisee, his background as the former president of a large Dallas advertising agency and his success in building a million-dollar Fastsigns store uniquely qualify him to lead the development team.

According to Moon, "This is just the beginning. We don't just sell signs, we solve problems and provide solutions. That's the way we do business." -PRNewswire