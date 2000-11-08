Fastsigns Improves Online Offering For Customers

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dallas-Since the day its first store opened 15 years ago, Fastsigns has focused on making quality signage more readily accessible for its customers. Now, with the launch of its expanded e-commerce Web site, Fastsigns is just a click away.

Phase One of the Fastsigns e-commerce program brings four major conveniences to its customers: easy file transfer, instant store locator, request for quote form and "Make This My Fastsigns," a feature that allows users to specify which of the network's 438 stores they want to work with regularly, so that store's own home page will automatically appear whenever they visit the site.

Future phases of the e-commerce Web site project are being developed under the leadership of the director of e-commerce, Willard Moon. A recently retired Fastsigns franchisee, his background as the former president of a large Dallas advertising agency and his success in building a million-dollar Fastsigns store uniquely qualify him to lead the development team.

According to Moon, "This is just the beginning. We don't just sell signs, we solve problems and provide solutions. That's the way we do business." -PRNewswire

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market