SALT Abu Dhabi Will Feature Prominent Global Business Leaders And Policy Officials

SALT Abu Dhabi aims to foster collaboration at the intersection of finance, technology and geopolitics.

November 27, 2019 2 min read

Kicking off from December 9-11, 2019, SALT, a global thought leadership forum, will gather business leaders, investors and policy experts across the world for its first SALT Abu Dhabi conference, which will be held at the Emirates Palace.

Hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market, SALT Abu Dhabi aims to foster collaboration at the intersection of finance, technology and geopolitics. It will touch on themes ranging from the future of global business and emerging investment opportunities, to energy, and to consumer tech.

A few of its notable speakers include H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State in the United Arab Emirates and Executive Chairman of ADGM; H.E. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company; H.R.H. Prince Turki Al Faisal, Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies; David Rubenstein, co-founder and Co-Executive Chairman of the Carlyle Group; General John Kelly, USMC (Ret.), former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Roslyn Zhang, Head of Hedge Funds for China Investment Corporation (CIC); and Tim Draper, Founder of Draper Associates, among others.

In the span of its 10-year history, SALT has grown from a conference centered on alternative investments, to a global thought leadership forum gathering pioneers worldwide.

SALT Abu Dhabi is an invitation-only event, with its attendees vetted by the SALT team. Registration is now open and prospective delegates can request an invitation on the website.

