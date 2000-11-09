When Uncle Sam Wants Your Land

Advice on how to handle the government when it declares "eminent domain"

November 9, 2000 2 min read

If a government agency wants your land (or a portion of it), your first official notice is likely to be a letter stating the agency's interest in the property. This letter--or one soon to follow--typically includes the agency's initial proposal for compensation based on its own appraisal. In many cases, you and your attorney have an opportunity to negotiate with the agency, bringing in your own evidence of the value of the property and what it would cost you to relocate your business.

If you learn your property may be subject to condemnation, get involved immediately by taking these steps: