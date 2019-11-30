Technology

Cool Quotient: HP Elite Dragonfly

HP Elite Dragonfly, a light, compact laptop for professionals on the move.
Image credit: HP
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HP helps you and the planet with its first notebook that is made of ocean-bound plastics. HP Elite Dragonfly, a light, compact laptop for professionals on the move is crafted from CNC-machined magnesium finished in a commanding, iridescent Dragonfly Blue. The 13-inch durable device is powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core processor, and features proprietary HP technology, including HP Sure Sense which defends against malware attacks using artificial intelligence, HP Sure Recover to get your machine back up and running in a snap, and HP Privacy Camera to help you control what you share with the world.

