Pop Up: Honor 9X

Honor 9X takes smartphone photography to a whole new level with a 48MP triple camera.

December 1, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Honor 9X takes smartphone photography to a whole new level with a 48MP triple camera, and its stunning X-shaped design. The front of the Honor 9X boasts an immersive 6.59” FullView Display with no notch or cut-out on the screen, providing a seamless viewing experience with no distraction.

Source: Honor 9X

Its LCD screen boasts an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio thanks to the pop-up mechanism of the front camera, which retracts back to the device when it’s not in use. Honor 9X offers you a host of other features including 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable internal storage, a USB Type-C connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 4,000mAh battery to keep you going all day.

Related: Power Play: Samsung Galaxy Note 10