Public Speaking

How to Become a Paid Public Speaker, According to VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler

In our Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week, the head of Gary Vaynerchuk's speaking bureau explains how to build your speaking business.
Many entrepreneurs aspire to be on stage. But how do you score those first gigs, and then start getting paid for them? (And how much can you charge?) VaynerSpeakers CEO Zach Nadler knows the answers; he's a nine-year veteran of CAA, who has partnered with Gary Vaynerchuk to build and launch the speakers bureau VaynerSpeakers. In this conversation with Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer, Nadler breaks down the basics of the business. You'll learn how to build a talk, attract interest from event organizers, and, when you're ready, find an agent who can help you monetize.

