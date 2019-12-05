indian startups

This Start-up Aims to Make Premium Digital Wellness Products with its Latest Round of Funding

Yoga and wellness start-up SARVA raised INR 50 Cr from VC firm Fireside Ventures
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Start-up Aims to Make Premium Digital Wellness Products with its Latest Round of Funding
Image credit: SARVA
Features Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yoga and wellness start-up SARVA has raised INR 50 crore from Bengaluru-based venture capital firm, Fireside Ventures. The funds will be utilized in retail expansion, marketing and launching an integrated digital service, according to the company statement.

Commenting on the funding, Sarvesh Shashi, Founder of SARVA, said, “We are very happy to have like-minded partners in Fireside Ventures supporting us in our mission to connect 7 billion breaths across the globe. We want to drive a cultural change and make yoga-based wellness a part of modern lifestyle. Our aim is to encourage more individuals, especially those under the age of 35, towards mindful and holistic wellness.”

So far, SARVA has successfully raised around USD 5 million from several Indian as well as international celebrities, including the likes of model Malaika Arora, director Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush, Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, and the popular American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. Fireside Ventures is SARVA’s first institutional financing round. 

Commenting on the fundraise, Kanwal Singh, founder and Managing Partner at Fireside Ventures, said, “We are aware that stress, anxiety, depression, obesity, etc. are becoming global health concerns. Our investment in SARVA is embedded in the Fireside philosophy of investing in exciting young brands and helping them with a strong ecosystem support.”

Shashi also added that they hope to reach a consumer base of 100-million in the next five years. SARVA also plans to double its retail footprint in the next 12 months and is eyeing Mumbai and Bengaluru as its key expansion markets.

Related Articles: Passion for Yoga Helped This Entrepreneur Get Jennifer Lopez and Malaika Arora as Investors

Ushering a New Era of Wellness

SARVA was founded by Shashi in 2016, with the first studio established in Chennai. In the last three years, 91 studios have been opened across the country. SARVA has also partnered with OYO Townhouses to setup 500 wellness studios by 2020.  

In an interview with Entrepreneur India, Shashi shared how the yoga studio came into existence. “There is no organized chain of yoga studios in the country and that is the market we decided to penetrate,” he said. Shashi was clear that he wanted to build a “business which is laid on the foundation of yoga.” 

Singh of Fireside Ventures also said what SARVA is doing is, in a way, democratizing access to yoga, “SARVA is a credible player in the space of holistic wellness and has tremendous potential to scale up as a global Indian brand. Their physical, digital and lifestyle products and services catering to different needs and age groups, democratize the power and reach of yoga.”

Shashi and his team are working on premium products “to become the world’s largest chain of yoga studios.” They are aiming to onboard 5+ million users globally and 100,000 paying subscribers by March 2020.

Related Articles: About Akshar and His Experiments with Yoga

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

indian startups

Ola, Paytm May Lay Off Employees to Overcome Profitability Hurdle for IPO

indian startups

Japan's Love for Indian Start-ups Continues to Rise

indian startups

Home Sweet Home? This Start-Up Will Help You Design It The Way You Are