This Founder Makes Sure He Has One Life Changing Solo Trek Every Year

For Bhisham Bhateja, COO and Co-Founder, The Man Company, travelling is a necessity

December 10, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A backpack is more than just a travel gear; it’s a companion that has witnessed your journey. The scuff marks, the peculiar odour, the tears, everything reminds us of the time we had taken our backpack through the rough roads to reach a specific destination. For Bhisham Bhateja, COO and Co-Founder, The Man Company, travelling is a necessity. He makes sure to go on a long solo trek every year, besides indulging with his near and dear ones in road trips whenever possible.

THE BACKPACK STORY

Going down the memory lanes of his Uttarakhand trek, Bhisham Bhateja had taken the old route to Kedarnath through the mountains as no roads existed back then.

“I was sunk till my waist amidst the fresh snow, and had to be lifted. We made our way forward and that would have been the end of the story, but we faced a snowstorm half an hour short of the destination, and we had to stop immediately, pitch our tents and sleep there,” he recalls while referring to the trip as an exhilarating experience.

MY PICK

Bhateja owns a Patagonia Nine Trails Backpack as it is beautifully designed in terms of ease of use and functionality, and extremely well- suited for heavy-duty trekking. “I needed a light yet heavy-duty backpack that could accommodate all my essentials. My backpack, ideal for my trekking needs, is of a subtle blue shade with multiple compartments and an additional U-shaped zipper to the main compartment. It is made of nylon ripstop which not only makes it lightweight but highly durable. I have been using this backpack for over six years now,” he says.

THE UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE

Travel enthusiasts have stories that leave you amazed. Bhateja has one from his college days. “Three of us decided to go on a trip without spending any money on travel. Collectively, we had only Rs 80- 90. We hitchhiked to Mangalore in a truck right after finishing another trek, so we had no time to freshen up. Upon reaching Mangalore, we went to visit a friend who was studying there. However, it turned out that he wasn’t in town! Somehow, we met that friend’s classmate, took a bath in their hostel and went about town. Luckily, it was Diwali and the shops were distributing food items like ice-cream, bananas, and toffees, and that’s how all our ‘meals’ materialized. Our ride back was also a truck, which of course, we hitchhiked in,” he recalls.

FAVORITE TRAVEL DESTINATION

Anywhere in the Himalayas.

KNOW THE TRAVELLER

Bhateja is an adventurous traveller, especially on his solo trips. He doesn’t like to plan much but discover new places at his own pace.