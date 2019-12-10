Real Estate

First Generation Entrepreneurs Dominate The List Of The Richest People In Realty Sector In India

Around 59 per cent of the richest people in the real estate sector in India are first-generation entrepreneurs according to GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2019
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
First Generation Entrepreneurs Dominate The List Of The Richest People In Realty Sector In India
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Junior Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mangat Prabhat Lodha of the Macrotech Developers is the richest real estate magnate in India with the wealth of  INR 31,960 crore, according to the report. DLF’s Vice Chairman Rajiv Singh with INR 25,080 crore came second and Embassy group founder Jitendra Virwani with INR 24,750 crore secured the third spot.

According to the report, the average wealth of Indian realtors has increased by 16 per cent.

“In a year, when the Indian real estate by and large faced multiple challenges – from slowdown to funds crunch to spotty demand – the average wealth of top 100 richest Indians from the sector increased by 16 per cent to INR 2,743 crore,” reads the report.

Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore lead the list

The report states that 75 per cent or 3/4th of the richest Indians from the real estate sector are from Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Mumbai has 37 names in the list followed by Delhi and Bangalore, each having 19 names respectively.  Mumbai also brags of having six of the top 10 richest realtors from its city.

The report has a mere eight women on the list, depicting the dismal state of representation of women in the reality sector. Smita V Crishna of Godrej Properties with a wealth of INR 3,560 crore secured the 14th position and is the richest woman in the list.

The youngest people to make it to the list are Jupally Ramu Rao and Jupally Shyam Rao (33) of My Home Constructions with INR 740 crore wealth.  Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi (90) of East India Hotels with the wealth of INR 3,670 crore is the eldest. The average age of people on the list is 59.

Commercial retail outperforms private realty

According to the report,  private equity investments into residential space registered a decline of 25 per cent whereas investment into commercial and retail segments registered a growth of almost 20 per cent.

DLF is leading the commercial segment of the real estate market in India, followed by Embassy which has an exclusive presence in this sector. 

GROHE Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2019 report is based on a snapshot of wealth till September 30. The report has taken market value to determine the wealth for listed companies while for unlisted companies, the latest financial statement was taken into account.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Real Estate

3 Tips for Succeeding in a Saturated Industry

Real Estate

Here's How Mixed-Use Development Of Land Improves Work-life Balance

Real Estate

Are you an NRI and Plan to Buy Real Estate in India? Here's Help