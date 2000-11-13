The ABCs Of ASPs

Cut down on your software costs by sharing.

November 13, 2000 1 min read

I know, I know! Just when you think you've mastered the important Internet acronyms for your business, suddenly there are ASPs. Until recently, ASP stood for active server pages, an interactive, Windows-based programming language developed by Microsoft.

These days, ASP also stands for application service providers, companies that host costly software applications that you can then lease from them to use as needed. Basically, your staff connects to the ASP's servers through the Internet to access and use the software. Rather than paying hefty sums, especially for enterprise software, you pay a small amount per use.

While ASPs are supposed to save your company money, the software-sharing concept has yet to become the norm, usually because of slower Internet connections used by smaller businesses.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.