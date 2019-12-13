E-commerce

CAIT Protests Against E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart

The trade organization alleges Amazon and Flipkart of unfair trade practices and violation of FDI policy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
CAIT Protests Against E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart
Image credit: CAIT
Junior Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on December 12th protested on Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, against the proposed move of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to join hands with Amazon and Flipkart for onboarding of traders on their e-commerce portals. “Government joining hands with established tax avoiders who are known for their ulterior motives and unhealthy business practices over the globe is highly deplorable. These companies are habitual economic offenders who have a mandate to control and monopolise the e-commerce and retail business of the Country and it is very unfortunate that MSME Ministry is falling in their trap,” said CAIT in its official press release.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of CAIT talking about his organisation stance said, “We as a body of 7 crore traders condemn the move of MSME Ministry to support on-boarding of traders on Amazon and Flipkart.” He further added, “It is a complete sham that they want MSME to digitize. We are not at all against digitization but these companies are flouting laws and indulging in unfair trade practices.”

The press release by CAIT alleges the violation of FDI policy by Amazon and Flipkart on its e-commerce portals and said, “it is nothing but a deep-rooted conspiracy of Amazon and Flipkart to enter into crony capitalism under the garb of bringing foreign investment which is being used for cash burning in maintaining predatory pricing and deep discounting, controlling inventory, having preferential seller system and exclusivity of products.”

The traders have urged MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari to reject any plans to make fee-based arrangements for small enterprises with online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart as they were not willing to accept any kind of collusion between e-tailers and the government. Khandelwal informed that on 27th December, CAIT organisation members will go on a one-day hunger strike to mark their disapproval and protest against Amazon and Flipkart plans to undertake MSME segment under its umbrella. 

Flipkart refused to comment on the matter and we did not receive a response from the Amazon India. Now what needs to be seen is how the e-commerce giants respond to the ongoing rejection and protest faced by them from the trading community when they are aggressively trying to have small enterprises sell on their platform. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

E-commerce

Flipkart, Walmart Raise Bet On India's Fresh Produce Market

E-commerce

How Government Is Trying To Push MSME Products On E-commerce Platforms

E-commerce

First-Time E-Commerce User? Flipkart Has Something To Help You Through