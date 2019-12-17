Digital Marketing CEO Guy Sheetrit on Transforming Your Limitations Into Leverage

Society calls it a shortcoming. He calls it a secret weapon

What was a defining moment early in your life?

Guy Sheetrit: When I was 9 years old, my father bought me my first computer. I discovered that I had a knack for computers and that I didn’t need my dad or school to teach me about life. I now had access to a wealth of information and smart people — which was all I needed to do things my way, on my terms. I learned later in life that this freedom is one of my basic needs.

What are you more skilled at than most people in the world?

Guy Sheetrit: Multitasking. I have a hard time focusing on one thing, which made school and life generally difficult growing up. Later, I learned that being able to do several things at once while paying attention to the smallest details was my greatest advantage rather than a liability. I didn’t have to fight it just because it didn’t fit the system. That was the turning point when I began to create my reality.

What are the core values that guide your business?

Guy Sheetrit: First, sharing and thinking big. Instead of focusing on getting the biggest piece of the pie, figure out how to make the pie bigger. To do that, work together with those who have the same goals, intentions, and motivation. Real success only happens if everyone participates in it, which is why I look for partnerships where everyone’s interests align.

Second, you create your reality and can only grow as far as your imagination lets you. Never lose sight of whether your actions are bringing you closer to your goals. Focus on the end goal, not the next step. My businesses operate by this principle.

Finally, every ecosystem has rules. Avoiding them gets you in trouble. Follow the rules of the ecosystem you’re working in, and use them to your advantage.

What’s your favorite quote?

Guy Sheetrit: My favorite quote is from the book “The Light in the Heart” by Roy T. Bennett: “Accept yourself, love yourself, and keep moving forward. If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down.” There is no sense in fighting yourself or looking back at your mistakes. Accept who you are and identify the best way to move forward.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Guy Sheetrit: Listen better to others and your surroundings. Create a positive impact, not a negative one. You can do good to others while serving your interests. It’s not a zero-sum game, where one person’s win is another’s loss. Find the win-win situations where everyone gets what they want.

How do you define great leadership?

Guy Sheetrit: Great leadership starts with seeing the path forward while listening and consulting with others. But ultimately, it’s about trusting your instincts to guide you to the right decision and then staying on the path to that goal. As a leader, people look up to you because you have the answers. While you need all the facts and information, which includes others’ opinions, the answer lies within you. Never doubt that.

How do you identify a good business partner?

Guy Sheetrit: A good partner needs three characteristics. First, a hunger to succeed — a business will only go as far as you want it to go. I need my partners to shoot for the stars. Next is honesty. I must be able to trust and rely on my partners, which is essential for business success. Finally, they must be willing to work together and share in our success together.

How do you prevent burnout?

Guy Sheetrit: I love what I do, and do it on my terms. If I don’t enjoy doing something or it doesn’t resonate with who I am, I won’t do it.

What are you working on right now?

Guy Sheetrit: With my SEO company, Over The Top SEO, I’m building meaningful partnerships with a select group of clients that I feel the whole will exceed its sum of parts. I’m also growing my other company, Find Us Now, a network of verified professionals across the United States in various industries, from plumbing to insurance. Outside business, I’m producing my music album.

What are a few things on your bucket list?

Guy Sheetrit: To create a charity organization that gives a second chance to people who made a mistake in life and are trying to start a new chapter — I want to provide them with the same second chance I got. I also want to produce many top music hits worldwide.

